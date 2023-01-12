Diane Pointon

Diane Elaine Pointon (Carr) passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the age of 63, residing in Genesee.
Diane’s death was preceded by her parents, Don and Lois Carr, and sister Paula Jane Carr-Garber, of Kansas City, Mo.
Diane leaves behind her husband, David Pointon, of Genesee; sisters Linda Cole, of Hillsdale, Kan., Jean Bland, of Lampe, Mo.; Gayle Sneed and Karen Carr, of Brooksville, Fla.; brothers Donald Carr, of Kansas City, Kan., and Jeffrey Carr, of Colorado Springs, Colo. Diane had seven nieces and 11 nephews.
Diane worked as an X-ray tech throughout her life, was vice president of the Genesee Senior Club and had the love for camping, fishing and animals.
There will be no service held at this time.