Dolores Allen Nash passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. She was 85 years old.
She was born Aug. 29, 1937, in Houston to Eula Faye Casey and Henry Elbert Nash.
Dolores was a talented pianist, vocalist and performer. She often performed at local dance and music halls in the Houston area as a young girl. She loved to travel and beachcombing for sand dollars on South Padre Island. She was artistic and creative and taught her children and grandchildren many arts and crafts. She was a storyteller and loved to laugh and tell entertaining stories of her youth. She had an adventurous spirit and was always willing to try new things. She lived in a colorfully decorated home with her many treasures from her travels. She enjoyed meeting new people and never knew a stranger.
She began her career as a secretary for MD Anderson Hospital in Houston and retired from the State of Alaska as a commission secretary for Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission after holding many positions in between and after retirement. She worked and volunteered at American Cancer Society both in Texas and Alaska, the Aware Shelter and Auke Bay Fisheries Laboratory in Juneau and other secretarial jobs in Idaho. Her most rewarding job was working as a cook at St. Rose’s Catholic Pre-School and convent in Moscow. She was known as Sister Cook and for her ability to get 3- and 4-year-olds to eat their veggies.
She was a devout Catholic and loved to pray the rosary. She was always willing to pray a novena for family and friends when asked. She lived a life of service and volunteered for many organizations.
Dolores was the proud mother of six children and grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She treasured every moment in her role as Gma Dee and Granny, and showered them with love and affection.
Dolores is survived by five children and their families: Elaine and David Morado (Shawn and Chloe), Sherry and Lawrence Jackson (Jake, Kelsey and Kayla), Shannon Foreman (Duncan and Sydney), Stacey and Ben Seitz (Casey, Samantha and Harrison). and son Stephen and Cara Kroll (Sevea, Dawson, Oren, Seth, Lily, Matea and Eli). She is preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Elizabeth; her parents, Bert and Faye; and brother, Gerald Nash.
Family and friends are invited to attend her memorial service. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, with the memorial service at noon at Risen Christ Catholic Church in Boise. A luncheon will follow the service.