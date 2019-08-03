Dolores J. Rogers, 86, of Coeur d’Alene, entered her eternal life Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Newtown Square, Pa.
She was born Dolores June Anderson on June 8, 1932, in Sandpoint, Idaho, the daughter of Myron and Eva Anderson. Her family moved to Boise when she was a young girl, and she later graduated from Boise High School.
Dolores graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in education and later received her master’s in education.
At the University of Idaho, she met her husband, Dick Rogers, and they were married June 12, 1954. They lived in Moscow for more than 40 years, and she was a teacher and guidance counselor for Moscow School District for 33 years. Dolores was active in her support of the University of Idaho and Mortar Board at the university and national level. She served as the Mortar Board national treasurer for many years.
Dolores enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling, knitting, sewing, playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cheering for her favorite University of Idaho sports teams.
Her husband, Dick Rogers, preceded her in death.
Dolores is survived by her three children, Carly and husband Ray, of Weston, Wis., and their children, Tim and Matt; Kim, of Bainbridge Island, Wash.; and her daughter, Elizabeth, and her husband, Garren; and great-granddaughter Madison, and Rich and wife, Debi, of Malvern, Pa., and their children, Brad, Brooke, Annie, John and great-grandson Lucas; and her sisters, Myrna Bickett and Marilyn Fallau, and their families.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 501 E. Wallace Ave., Coeur d’Alene.
Remembrances may be made to the Dick and Dolores Rogers Family Foundation, through the Idaho Community Foundation, 210 W. State St., Boise, ID 83702. The Dick and Dolores Rogers Family Foundation supports Dolores’ most cherished institutions: the University of Idaho, Mortar Board and Moscow School District.
Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements. Please visit Dolores’ online memorial at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com and sign her guest book.