Don Lee Comstock, 92, was born to George and Wayve (McBride) Comstock Jan. 7, 1929, at his parents’ home on Riverside Hill, southwest of Potlatch. At the time, their address was Palouse WA Rt 3, and also they had a Palouse telephone number.
Don attended the first five grades at the East Cove Country School, then he transferred into the Palouse Schools, graduating from the Palouse High School with the class of 1947. In 1946, he was the National FFA winner in electricity and won a trip to Kansas City.
Don served two years in the U.S. Army, 1950-52, and was discharged with a rank of corporal during the Korean Conflict at Camp Hanford, Wash.
Don was a 50-year-plus member of the Kennedy Ford Grange and held the office of treasurer for more than 25 years. He was a board member of the Potlatch Credit Union and Palouse Grange Supply.
Don was an amateur ham radio operator, using the call letters K7YLD. His hobby was building small model engines. He was a lifetime member of the Lewis & Clark Gas Engine and Steam Club. He was a member of the Palouse Federated Church. Don was Latah County Farmer of the year in 1963.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Verna Comstock, Potlatch; two sons, Terry (Sue) Comstock, Hillsboro, Ore., and Dennis (Julie) Comstock, Moscow; one daughter, Pamela Beckstrom, Spokane. Don is also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bruce and Jerry Comstock.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Palouse Federated Church, Palouse, with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Burial will follow at the Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch, with military honors with Potlatch Post No. 10300 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard participating.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is handling arrangements. The public can leave online condolences and order flowers for the family at www.kramercares.com.