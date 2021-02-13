Those fortunate enough to have known Donna Jane (Kindschy) White are greatly saddened by her death Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was born Aug. 23, 1947, in Kalispell, Mont., to Dwight and Mary Jane Kindschy. She grew up in Moscow, graduated from Moscow High School in 1965 and received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Idaho.
Even as a child, Donna was a bright spark of energy, always adventurous and excited to explore unfamiliar places. This love of adventure would permeate her entire life, as she was never afraid to embark on new experiences. She had an uncanny ability to tackle whatever challenges she encountered with inner strength and resolve. Donna spent many memorable summers with her family at her maternal grandparents’ farm near Kalispell, Mont., and at her father’s family farm in Hingham, Mont. Donna worked two summers in Glacier National Park at Lake McDonald Lodge, and loved hiking and meeting people from all over the world.
She began her career as a teacher and taught elementary school in Jefferson County, Colo., Dayton and Spokane. After planning a trip to Europe for her son and daughter’s Silver Spurs dance tour, her passion for traveling was ignited.
She was an amazing travel agent because she cared deeply about her clients and tailored each vacation to their individual needs. She spent hours researching destinations, then prepared a detailed itinerary outlining every aspect of a trip, ensuring the entire trip would be perfect.
After taking a few trips with Donna, her husband, Jim, would tease her about taking time just to relax, as Donna’s energy was boundless, and she was always ready to go full speed ahead! Australia and New Zealand were her two favorite destinations, and both the Australian and New Zealand governments honored her as an official travel consultant. She traveled “down under” many times and loved to plan trips there for her clients. It is a fitting tribute to Donna’s outgoing, cheerful, and warm personality, that her clients frequently became personal friends.
Donna was always willing to volunteer wherever there was a need. She was active in Chapter E, P.E.O., Pi Beta Phi Alumni Club and her book club. She participated in Ham on Regal and Silver Spurs dance, was a Camp Fire leader and an accomplished seamstress. Donna organized and participated in tours for the Spokane Chapter of Quilters. Also a talented artist, she enjoyed drawing and painting. She was knowledgeable in all aspects of gardening, and spent hours working with Jim to transform their back yard into a beautiful, peaceful oasis, resplendent with flowers and fruit.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin James White (Jim); and her three children from a prior marriage, Alicia Smith Baumgardner (Randy), Marcy Smith, and Dwight Smith; her two sisters, Jan Gower (Richard) and Marigail Sulpizio; niece Tamara Gower; and nephews Jeffrey Gower, Daniel Gower, Scott Sulpizio and Emilio Sulpizio. Donna was much loved and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindschy-Lawrence Agricultural Education Scholarship, c/o University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Drive-MS 3143, Moscow, ID 83844-3143, (208) 885-4000, gifts@uidaho.edu, or a charity of your choice.