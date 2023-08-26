Dorothy Jean Anderson of Troy died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman, from complications of a stroke. She was 93.
Dorothy was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Barron, Wis., to Harris and Jean Phelps. She spent her early years in Wisconsin and Wyoming until she was 15, when the family moved to Troy after her father purchased the Latah County Press. She graduated from Troy High School in 1947. On June 3, 1950, Dorothy married Ellis Anderson and they made their home in Troy. After raising kids for a few years, Dorothy decided to further her education and attended the University of Idaho, graduating in the spring of 1966. Dorothy began her long teaching career that same fall when she began teaching at Troy Elementary, where she taught until her retirement in 1992.
Dorothy and Ellis were lifelong members of the Troy Lutheran Church. They also spent years creating and building doll houses and spent time traveling to shows where her and Ellis would sell their creations.
Dorothy was passionate about Troy and was instrumental in establishing the Troy Library and was a founding member of the Troy Historical Society and the Latah County Preservation Commission. In 1994, Dorothy was awarded Esto Perpetua Award from the Idaho State Historical Society for her years of hard work.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis, in 2012. She is survived by her four children, Marlys (Rick) Wilson of Troy, Cynthia (Vern) Illi of Troy, Phil (Sue) Anderson of Moscow, Gloria (Bob) Law of Wilder, her sister Lois Thomason of Spokane; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow. A reception will be held after the service at the Troy Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Troy Historical Society or Troy Lutheran Church.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.