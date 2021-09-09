Dr. Carl Hunt, 68, of Moscow, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, because of heart failure arising from cancer treatment complications.
He was a deeply loved husband, father, grandfather, Christian, educator and community member.
Carl was raised on a farm in southwest Iowa, just outside the town of Atlantic. He told wonderful stories about his childhood on the farm and the Christ-centered, loving family that surrounded him. During this upbringing, the seeds were planted for hard work and a commitment to the noble profession of feeding the world. He became, and would remain for his whole life, an evangelist for agriculture and beef science.
Carl’s passion for learning took him to Luther College, where he met Martha, his beloved wife of 48 years. From there, he matriculated to Southern Illinois University, and then the University of Missouri, where he earned a Ph.D. in animal science, followed by a post-doctorate at the University of Nebraska. He accepted a faculty position with the University of Idaho in 1985.
Upon arriving in Moscow, another deep passion — helping others through education — emerged and naturally bred with his love of agriculture. He quickly became a widely cherished professor, adviser and mentor to countless students at the UI, which he was proud to represent for 36 years. His contributions included starting and running the UI chapter of Student Idaho Cattle Association (SICA) for 25 years, overseeing the Steer-a-Year program for decades, and serving as animal science department head as well as the UI Athletics faculty academic representative. He often commented that his deepest satisfaction was watching his former students thrive in their professional roles. The impact of his three decades teaching is reflected in successful careers for countless alumni across the country and world.
Carl was a happy, loving and active man. Through middle age, he poured himself into his wife and kids, his friends, and involvement in community. He was a regular and involved member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he was a deacon and elder, and the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, where he was a council member. In his later years, he supported the Sojourner’s Alliance and relished the role of grandfather.
Those who knew him well will miss him and feel forever grateful for his impact on their lives. And if he had written this obituary, it would have been funny.
Carl is survived by his wife, Martha; daughter Katherine (Matt) Yahvah, of Moscow; and their three children, Noah, Jolene and Loretta; son Daniel (Brittany) Hunt, of Moscow; and siblings Sam (Deb) Hunt, of Mason City, Iowa, and Harriet (Mike) Fliss, of Spirit Lake, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim, and beloved mother Gertrude.
A celebration of life is planned for the weekend of Sept. 24-25, with venue details forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church or the Hunt Family Beef Education Endowment at the University of Idaho.
