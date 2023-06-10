David Hodges Stratton died peacefully after a brief illness Friday, May 26, 2023, in Olympia. He was surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 6, 1927, to Sam and Lottie Stratton in Tucumcari, N.M. He joined an older brother Sam “Jack” Stratton, making their family complete. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, professor, mentor and friend.

Anyone who knows him well will not be surprised that he wrote his own obituary and here it is:

I have decided to write my own obituary. That way it will be closer to the truth — or as close as I want it to be. The Scripture says, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven.” I have had a lot of good seasons, and some that are best forgotten. But to be truthful, I have in my lifetime had far more than my share of incredibly good luck.

