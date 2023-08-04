Dr. Keith Earnest Saxton, 85, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman.

Keith was born Dec. 22, 1937, to Frank and Fern Saxton in Dawes County, Neb. After Keith graduated from Crawford High School in 1955, he went on to study agricultural engineering at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

After obtaining a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Keith pursued a Ph.D. in Agricultural Engineering while working as a hydraulic engineer for the USDA-ARS in Columbia, Mo., and Ames, Iowa. Keith obtained his Ph.D. in 1972. After 42 years with the Soil Conservation service (starting at age 17) and as an engineer for the USDA, Keith retired to be a consulting engineer, specializing in no-till farming. At Washington State University, he is well-remembered as an advisor for many graduate students.

