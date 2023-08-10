June 19, 1959 Aug. 3, 2023
———
Dr. Peter T. A. Reilly, Professor of Chemistry at Washington State University in Pullman, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, after a five-year battle with kidney cancer. He was 64.
June 19, 1959 Aug. 3, 2023
———
Dr. Peter T. A. Reilly, Professor of Chemistry at Washington State University in Pullman, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, after a five-year battle with kidney cancer. He was 64.
A native of Elkton, Md., Dr. Reilly devoted his career toward advancing the field of mass spectrometry, an analytical technique that accurately measures the mass of molecules and atoms that impacts numerous academic fields and industrial processes, including agriculture, isotope dating and medicine. Dr. Reilly pioneered digital waveform technology in mass spectrometry, which supports the measurement of ultra-high mass analytes (e.g., proteins) to improve measurement accuracy. He published 119 peer-reviewed articles throughout his career and contributed to numerous awarded patents.
Dr. Reilly joined the faculty at WSU in 2010 as an Associate Professor of Chemistry and was recently promoted to Full Professor. Prior to WSU, Dr. Reilly worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tenn., from 1995 to 2010. He contributed to the professional and scientific development of doctoral students and post-doctoral researchers worldwide, and he was known as a caring mentor throughout their careers.
Outside of his many professional accomplishments, Dr. Reilly was an avid reader of science fiction and fantasy, and followed current events with keen interest. He enjoyed cooking, woodworking, solving puzzles and most of all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dorothy Anita, and together they raised four children, Louisa Christine of Shoreline, Wash.; Marina Catherine of Maryland Heights, Mo.; Ian Thomas of Pullman; and Benjamin Peter of San Francisco.
There will be a viewing from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Avenue, Pullman. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial donations be made in his memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The online guestbook is available at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.