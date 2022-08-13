Dr. Thomas Peter Ruff passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Seattle at the age of 86. Tom was born May 31, 1936, in Hammond, Ind. He grew up in the Hoosier state and graduated from Hammond High School in 1954. Tom attended Ball State University where he met the love of his life, Nancy, his wife of 62 years. He was a proud member of Theta Chi fraternity where he developed lifelong friendships. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Ball State University in 1961 and went on to obtain his master’s degree and doctorate in subsequent years.
Tom and Nancy (Dunn) began their life and family together in Indiana before moving to Pullman, where they raised their three daughters. In 2001, they relocated to Seattle where they enjoyed many happy years of retirement.
Tom’s professional career began in 1961 as a middle school and high school teacher at Royerton High in Muncie, Ind. In those early years, he coached football, basketball and track, while teaching history, civics and geography. In 1968 Tom began his career as a college professor at Washington State University.
Tom spent the next 33 years at WSU in Pullman. During his academic career he received many professional awards. These included Teacher of the Year at Royerton High School (1966), Outstanding Faculty Award at WSU (1971, 1978, 1982, 1996, 1997, and 2001) He also received the Excellence in Higher Education Award for the state of Washington (1997). Additionally, Tom published multiple books and professional articles. Tom’s influence has been felt by countless teachers and their students over the past 50 years.
Tom loved being a father and grandfather. He cherished time shared with his family and remained actively involved in his grandchildren’s lives, attending every play and game available. Tom had an irrepressible love of fun and a legendary sense of humor. Even to the last, he delighted in cracking jokes to leave his family laughing. He touched so many lives as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher and friend. Tom loved all things history. It brought him great joy to share his historical knowledge and love of learning with his grandchildren. Working crosswords, cooking a family dinner, traveling and cheering on his White Sox and Cougs were some of his favorite pastimes.
Tom was predeceased by his mother and father, Rosann and Raymond Ruff. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his three daughters and sons-in-law, Tracy and Greg Squires, Kristina and David Stolte, Anne and Jeff Taylor; six grandchildren, Matt, Nick, Baden, Griffin, Jack and Sophie, and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond Ruff (Anne Marie) and Larry Ruff (Ann).
Tom’s celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 23, at Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle. You may also sign the guestbook at AcaciaFuneralHome.com. To watch the celebration of life via lifestream contact Acacia Funeral Home at (206) 362-5525.
In remembrance of Tom’s life, the family asks that any donations be made to ALK Positive Cancer Research at alkpositive.kindful.com.