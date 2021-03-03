Elizabeth Grace (Fitch) Webb went to her heavenly home Feb. 4, 2021.
“Betty” passed at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Rebekah and Glenn Groeneveld, at White Salmon, Wash.
She was born May 18, 1928, to Henry and Grace (Rogers) Fitch near Potlatch. The eldest of seven siblings, she graduated from Potlatch High School in 1947, and from the University of Idaho in 1952. Betty married Earl LeRoy Webb on April 8, 1954, at Moscow.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy; her brothers, Alden and Luther; and her sister, Lyndell (Fitch) Graue Reinbold. Loved and honored by all who knew her, Betty is survived by her sister, Clelia (Fitch) Callihan; brothers Byron and Duane Fitch; three children, Timothy, Rebekah and Sarah Webb; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service at Rock Creek Cemetery is expected this summer.