Ernest Dell Bean passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center from complications of pneumonia. He was 71.
In the early ’80s, Ernie became an active part of Stepping Stones Group Homes (now Milestone Decisions). During these years, Ernie lived in the group homes with many of his friends. While at the group home, Ernie enjoyed group outings around town including van rides to Moscow Mountain, Idler’s Rest and Sunnyside Park, camping, general house managing (more like patrolling and directing people and things) and helping around the house. Ernie also participated in Special Olympics where his favorite sport was bowling. As a participant, Ernie earned many medals, which he proudly wore and loved to tell you about. Ernie had a job at Tri-State Outfitters where he worked behind the scene getting the hangers ready for his fellow employees. He held this job for many years, starting it in the early 1980s and retiring from it in 2015. This position provided him with many learning opportunities and a great way to socialize.
In the early 2000s, Ernie moved out of the group home and into an apartment with fewer roommates and more adventures. He loved to put on his jacket and cap and take rides in the car where he insisted on sitting in the front so he could be in charge of all the radio stations. He enjoyed all types of music and changed the station often. Ernie’s care providers at Milestone Decisions took him on many great adventures, including trips to Seattle for Mariners games and Vegas. Ernie loved these trips and appreciated everyone who worked tirelessly to make them happen. He enjoyed sharing meals with people whether they were at their homes or in local restaurants and coffee shops. Ernie also loved the small gatherings at his house where he helped plan and prepare for the event. At the event, Ernie would sit at the table, chatting with his friends and munching on his favorite foods of chocolate, cheese puffs, pie and coffee. Wherever he was eating, Ernie always made room for dessert and coffee.
Ernie was an awesome storyteller. Although he didn’t use words to communicate, if you listened to his vocalizations and watched his gestures and head nods, you could pick up on the story he was telling. His version was always so much more colorful.
Ernie will be remembered fondly by his friends, housemates and caretakers, who miss him, along with his guardian, Carolyn Fordham and her kids, Cody Hawkins (Jensen) and Seneca Jensen, who loved him as their son and brother. We will remember Ernie for not only speaking his mind when he had an opinion or directing us to where we needed to be, but also the Ernie who held your hand, gave gentle hugs or high-fives, and his rousingly beautiful laugh, great smile and wave.
Ernie, our world was so much better and our lives were so much richer because you were with us. You will forever be in our hearts. You are very loved and missed, Mr. Bean.
A lunch celebration of Ernie’s life will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 1912 Center in Moscow. Ernie will be laid to rest at the Moscow Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Milestone Decisions in Moscow.
