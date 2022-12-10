Ethel Z. Renfrow, 95, of Troy, passed away peacefully at Gritman Memorial Hospital Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Ethel was born Aug. 26, 1927, in Mohler, to Ernest and Bernice Lacey. She grew up on Angel Ridge near Peck, where she attended a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Nez Perce High School in 1945. Following graduation, she attended the University of Idaho as an accounting major and met her husband, Herman Renfrow. They married in Lewiston on June 7, 1947, and moved to Hamilton, Mont. After returning to Idaho in 1948, they settled on Little Bear Ridge, near family homesteads. Together they grew the family farm and raised their nine children who will miss her tremendously.
Ethel’s greatest joy was being a full-time mom and she took great pride in being active in their lives. She never missed any of their school, sports or other extracurricular activities. She also loved volunteering for their banquets, ceremonies, or other events, where she enjoyed visiting with all their classmates and the other parents. She also looked forward to the family trips, which included camping, fishing, picnicking and sight-seeing. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she and Herman looked forward to finding the perfect gifts throughout the year for everyone in the family. After becoming empty nesters, they spent time working on jigsaw puzzles, playing Scrabble, antiquing and taking road trips to visit their kids and grandkids. In more recent years, she passionately pursued family genealogy and scrapbooking. She also looked forward to family reunions and visiting with her cousins who have remained close over the years. She enjoyed staying in contact with high school and college friends and was especially tickled to ride on a float in the Nez Perce Days parade and be recognized along with her classmates on their 70th High School reunion.
She is survived by her sons: Rick (Jan) Renfrow, of St. Maries, Ron Renfrow, of Kendrick, Kevin (Linda) Renfrow, of Kendrick, Brent (Tammy) Renfrow, of Genesee, Randy Renfrow, of Clarkston, Dale (Wendy) Renfrow, of Kendrick; daughters: Valerie (Hank) Fenske, of Bois,e and Vicki (Steve) Sell, of Boise; 18 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman; son Gary and his wife Irene; and a great-grandson.
The family suggests memorials to the AKL (fraternity) Gary Renfrow Endowment BF002, in care of the University of Idaho Foundation, or to a charity of your choice. She will have a private family burial at the Little Bear Ridge Cemetery and a celebration of life in the spring.
