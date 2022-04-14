Evelyn Stanczak

Evelyn Marie Stanczak was welcomed to heaven Thursday, April 7, 2022. She was born to Frank and Irene Florea in Hopkins, Mo., on Sept. 8, 1927, the third of 11 children. The family moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, in 1938, where she graduated from high school in 1945. She married Bob Knecht in 1948. They had two children, Mark and Roy. She and Bob were divorced in 1965. She went to work as a medical records librarian at Bonners Ferry’s hospital for seven years. In 1972, she married Walt Stanczak and moved to California. She continued her hospital medical records work at Hoag Memorial in Newport Beach. Wanting to have free summers, she went to work as a secretary at Santiago Junior High School, working there until they moved to Arnold, Calif., in 1985. Her husband Walt died in 1992. She then moved to Murphys, Calif. Evelyn loved pets so she started a pet-sitting business at customers’ homes. She volunteered at Mark Twain St. Joseph’s hospital for 20 years. She also did volunteer work for the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department for several years until she left Murphys. Evelyn was an avid golfer and alpine skier. She was a deaconess usher and a member of the pastoral relations committee at Chapel in the Pines in Arnold, Calif. In 2008, she moved to Moscow to be near her family.
Evelyn leaves one son, Mark; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Thomas and Robert Florea. Preceding her in death are her son, Roy; her parents; her brothers, Bill, Jerry, Harold, Richard and Sonny Florea; and sisters, Gladys Cook, Lenora Tucker and Fern Guthrie.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Baptist in Moscow.