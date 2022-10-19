Faye Juanita Raspone, 93, of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Faye was born Sept. 1, 1929, on the family farm near Bald Butte, in Washington state. She was one of eight children — two boys and six girls — born to Fred G. and Iona (Nation) Heaton.
The farm was sold at the end of World War II and the family moved to Pullman. Faye graduated from Pullman High School in 1947. She worked at the Pullman Police Department and eventually became the supervisor of Police Support Services until her retirement after 28 years of service. After retirement, Faye worked at the Pullman Regional Hospital as a volunteer for 25 years, until COVID-19 and ill health prevented her from continuing.
Faye loved going on cruises and taking trips to Hawaii. She also enjoyed acting as a camp host at Eastern Washington-area parks. She especially enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles in her quiet times.
Faye is survived by her son, Stephen Prahinski, and her younger sister, Jean Pederson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Paul J. Raspone. Faye will be laid to rest at the Pullman City Cemetery with her husband in a private family service.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.