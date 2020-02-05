Floyd “Bud” R. McGraw Jr., 84, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, with family by his side.
Bud was born to parents Floyd R. and Mildred McGraw on Sept. 24, 1935, in Orofino. Bud spent his childhood in the Big Bear Ridge area and graduated from Deary High School in 1954. He joined the U.S. Army and served for two years, completing his service at Fort MacArthur, Calif., in the 933rd Missal Battalion.
Bud married Janis “Jan” Lilliberg from Duluth, Minn., April 12, 1958, after they met on a Greyhound bus. The story of their meeting and the resulting 61 years of marriage are a source of pride to our family.
Bud worked at various auto part stores and car dealerships in Moscow, until he and Jan purchased the local NAPA Store and ran McGraw’s Auto Parts for many years up to their retirement. Then they spent winters in Payson, Ariz., enjoying warmer weather and exploring on four-wheelers. Summers were enjoyed with visits to and from their grandchildren and at a family cabin outside of Deary.
Bud’s many hobbies included snowmobiling with the Snowdrifters of Latah County, archery league and bowling leagues. He was very proud of his 1956 Ford Fairlane, which he received from Jan as a Christmas gift. The car won many awards in local and regional car shows.
Bud never met a stranger and always had a joke or two to share. He volunteered his time driving family and friends to medical appointments and assisting those in need — even taking late-night calls to help stranded travelers by opening up the parts store.
Bud will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jan McGraw, and his children, Kathy Warren, Linda McGraw (Heather), Dan McGraw (Monique), Cheryl Hage (Gary) and Brian McGraw (Conny); his 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Bud is also survived by his sister, Carolee Warner (Larry), and many nieces and nephews.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd R. and Mildred McGraw; and his brothers, Johnny Joe and Richard “Dick” McGraw.
A memorial service in celebration of Bud’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. There will be an opportunity to visit with the family from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Main Lounge of Good Samaritan Village, 640 Eisenhower St., Moscow. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Bud’s name to the Good Samaritan Moscow Village Annual Car Show. Checks can be sent Attn: Tammie Poe. Donations can also be made to the Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation, which can be contacted at www.alzheimersprevention.org or (888) 908-5766.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left and flowers ordered at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.