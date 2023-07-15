Fred William Meyer, of Moscow, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the age of 74.
A celebration of life will be held at at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow.
Fred was born in Syracuse, Kan., on May 8, 1949, to Fred Meyer Jr. and Edith (Brower) Meyer. He was the eldest of six children. The family later moved to Dodge City, Kan., where Fred would graduate high school. Fred was active in the Boy Scouts of America and became the third generation in the family to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. This helped to instill Fred’s love of the outdoors, which remained for the rest of his life.
In the early 1970s, Fred attended the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), based in Lander, Wyo. Fred spent five weeks learning to live off the land and navigate through the backcountry of Wyoming’s rugged Wind River Range. Fred attended Emporia State University, Emporia, Kan., where he attained a bachelor’s degree in 1973. This is where he met Sonya S. Stryker. The two were married June 22, 1974, in Blue Rapids, Kan.
Eventually, they moved to Topeka, Kan., where their son Nathan William Meyer was born. In 1985, the family moved to Laramie, Wyo., where Sonya became a faculty member in the Department of Family and Consumer Science at the University of Wyoming. Laramie became their home base for the next 27 years. During this time, they spent their summers camping in the Snowy Range, fishing the many lakes and reservoirs in the area, enjoying countless UW Cowboys games “Go Pokes!” and traveling abroad to Europe and Southeast Asia. In 2012, Fred and Sonya moved to Moscow, where Sonya became a faculty member at the University of Idaho’s School of Family and Consumer Sciences.
Fred had always wanted to fly fish, so landing in Idaho’s southern Panhandle was perfect. The area’s many rivers and lakes meant opportunities abound for the would-be caster. Fred soon joined the Clearwater Fly Casters, a fishing club in Moscow and Pullman. On his very first steelhead trip on the Clearwater River, Fred landed a beautiful 16-inch steelhead, though he would say it was at least 26 inches. In 2010, Fred’s first grandson, Tegan Sage Meyer was born. In 2012, Weston Forest Meyer arrived. Fred was the ever-doting grandfather, spoiling his grandsons every chance he could, especially with ice cream. Whether it was making cinnamon rolls for the neighbors every Christmas, or just dropping by to say hi, Fred had a warm, caring heart.
Fred is survived by his wife Sonya, son Nathan, daughter-in-law Renae, grandsons Tegan and Weston, and siblings, John, Sue (Wayne), Jim, Sarah (Larry) Howard, and Mary Meyer (Steve). In lieu of flowers, the family is asking those interested to send donations to the Alspach-Engerbretsen Scholarship fund. Checks should be made payable to the Clearwater Fly Casters and sent to P.O. Box 394, Pullman, WA 99163. Donations to the Moscow First United Methodist Church would also be appreciated.