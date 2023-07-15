Fred William Meyer

Fred William Meyer, of Moscow, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the age of 74.

A celebration of life will be held at at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow.

Fred was born in Syracuse, Kan., on May 8, 1949, to Fred Meyer Jr. and Edith (Brower) Meyer. He was the eldest of six children. The family later moved to Dodge City, Kan., where Fred would graduate high school. Fred was active in the Boy Scouts of America and became the third generation in the family to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. This helped to instill Fred’s love of the outdoors, which remained for the rest of his life.

Recommended for you