THURSDAY
Louis LeRoy Johnson, 87, of Pullman — 1:30 p.m. graveside, Pullman Cemetery, followed by root beer floats at RidgePointe Community Clubhouse.
FRIDAY
Dr. Jack D. Rogers, 83, of Pullman — 2 p.m. graveside service at the Pullman City Cemetery.
SATURDAY
Edward Leon Berreth, 85, of Weippe — 9:30-10:30 a.m. services with a viewing at the home of Jason Berreth of Weippe, 407 N. Third St., E. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. officiated by Navy Commander and Chaplain Carl Rhoads at the Fraser Cemetery, Orofino. A potluck lunch and slide show will follow at the Fraser Grange.
Don Lee Comstock, 92, of Palouse — 10 a.m. funeral service at the Palouse Federated Church, Palouse, with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Burial will follow at the Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch, with Military honors with Potlatch Post No. 10300 and the United States Army Honor Guard Participating.
Arnold Evan Aston, 68, of Harvard — 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. celebration of life at the Harvard Hall in Harvard. Please bring a story to share as we celebrate the life of one of the best.
Ray J. Schaff, 83, of Pullman — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Burial with military honors will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
Lewis Otto Ulmer, 84, of Kooskia — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Kamiah Senior Center with a potluck dinner. Shane Agee will officiate the service. Attendees are asked to bring a favorite dish to share.
Lonnie R. Coleman, 71, of Moscow — 2 p.m. memorial with Bill Slinkard officiating, Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. United States Army Honor Guard and the Potlatch Post No. 10300 will conduct military honors. Following the service a potluck dinner will be held at the Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Moscow.
TUESDAY
Gary “John” L. Largent, 88, of Moscow — 1 p.m. funeral, Grace Community Church, Fourth and Larch, Potlatch. Graveside service with military honors to follow at Freeze Cemetery.
Mary Louise Laughton, 84, of Steptoe — 1 p.m. memorial, Bruning Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax. Attendees are welcome to join the family at Best Western, Colfax, immediately after the service for dessert.