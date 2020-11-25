Gary Lee Crooks, 72, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home in Mesquite, Nev.
He was born Dec. 28, 1947, the second of three sons to Orrin and Lois Stewart-Crooks at Moscow. His birthday nearly coincided with his brother, Rick, and his aunt, Marie Pavel, (Dec. 26) and cousin Everett Paul (Dec. 27), so there were a few group birthday parties.
Gary graduated Moscow High School, Class of 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served at Long Binh, Vietnam, during the war. Returning to civilian life, he took positions with contractors serving military bases in the Pacific. He did development work on the former family farm near Moscow while looking after his aging mother.
Following her death, he left the cold and snow of Idaho to lead a retired life in the warmth of Mesquite, Nev.
Gary is survived by two brothers, Wayne Crooks, of Fallon, Nev., and Rick Crooks, of McKean, Pa.; niece and nephews Pilar Biller, of Reno, Nev., Aaron Crooks, of San Diego, Calif., Bill Crooks, of Fallon, Nev., Cory Crooks, of Moon Township, Pa., and Kevin Crooks, of Meadville, Pa.
Following cremation, his ashes will be buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.