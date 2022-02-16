Grace Marilyn Helmuth Brown went home to be with her Jesus on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with her loving husband and son at her side.
Grace was born in Paris, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 3, 1946, to Emerson and Mary Evelyn Helmuth. She joined two brothers, Jerry and Paul, and three years later baby sister Carol joined the family, making their family complete.
At the age of 10, Grace’s dad moved the family from Paris, Ontario, to Norwalk, Calif.
Grace attended the Hoxie Elementary School through sixth grade and Norwalk Middle School through eighth grade, then Norwalk High School through 11th grade.
Grace and her sister completed their education by receiving their GED diploma in Potlatch.
Grace met a young handsome Marine from Montana named Henry “Hank” Kallis, whom she married. When Henry was stationed in Iceland, Grace moved to Montana to live with her new in-laws and was welcomed with open arms into the Kallis family. She found her second set of parents with Tom and Lydia Kallis, whom Grace loved with all of her heart.
Grace and Henry were blessed with four children, Henry, Tim, Michelle and Heather. They later divorced and went their separate ways. In order to support her children, Grace worked three jobs, one of which was working in a sawmill in Philipsburg, Mont., pulling lumber on the green chain — and that is where she met Cliff Lengstorf. Five years later they were married and moved to Potlatch, where Cliff had just taken a job as plant superintendent with Bennett Lumber Products Inc.
Grace was a hard-working lady, from starting a cleaning business with her friend Leila Millick, to building fences on their property in Kendrick with Cliff. After 11 years of marriage, Cliff tragically passed away from a massive heart attack.
In the summer of 1991, Grace was invited to attend a wedding by her dear friend Leila knowing she would be set up with a mysterious man. The week before the event Grace was visiting family in Montana. Her family was encouraging her to extend her trip. She said no because she was eager to get back to Potlatch to meet this mystery man.
On June 22, 1991, she attended the wedding of Julia Brown and Marty McCully, where she would meet the father of the bride, David Brown. At the reception she walked up to him in her beautiful floral dress and in her sweet voice said, “Hi Dave.” From that moment on they were inseparable. They had such a strong connection three weeks later that they were married at The Hitching Post Wedding Chapel in Coeur d’Alene.
David and Grace opened and operated Hawaiian Lights tanning salon that included the very first espresso shop in Potlatch.
David and Grace loved to travel, with Wallowa Lake being one of their favorite destinations along with the balloon festival in Walla Walla.
Grace loved spending time with her grandkids every summer. She would make plans months ahead for when and where she would take them and what adventures she would have waiting for them.
In 2004, Grace was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and had to use a walker to get around. In 2006 she broke both of her femurs, leaving her wheelchair bound. She mastered the art of maneuvering her motorized chair and with her faithful furry buddy and co-pilot, Chewy the family dog, on her lap, they would fly around the house. Grace went through a variety of health issues which caused her tremendous pain and suffering, yet she never complained. Instead, she gained a stronger connection with her Jesus.
David and Grace were part of the group that founded the annual Potlatch Lighted Christmas Parade and lighting of the Scenic 6 Park. Grace was a generous and active member of the Potlatch Community and faithfully donated to various organizations.
Grace was a beautiful, wonderful and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all.
Grace is survived by her loving husband, David Brown; brother Jerry (Brenda) Helmuth; sister Carol (Jerry) Greene; sons Henry (Michaela) Kallis, Tim (Susan) Kallis and Daniel (Joyce ) Brown; daughters Michelle Kallis, Heather (Zae) Hudson and Julia (Marty) McCully; adopted daughter and great friend Tammy Kilborn; and 24 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren with extended family. Grace is preceded in death by her father and mother; husband Cliff; brother Paul Helmuth; and great-granddaughter Raylan Hudson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Faith Church, 401 Third St., Onaway. A reception will follow. Donations may be made in Grace’s name to the Potlatch Christmas Community or to The Potlatch Pastor’s Association.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Gritman Medical Center for the loving care they gave Grace in her final days.
Grace, through all the sadness, tears and loneliness, I am so happy that you are with your Jesus and you are walking again and in no more pain.
I love you Grace, God bless you and sleep tight.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.