Guy Patrick Meier, known as “Pat.” was born April 18, 1953, in Oakland, Calif., as the second of five brothers. His parents were Matthias Sebastian and Elizabeth Charlotte (Beckman) Meier, both from German immigrant families that settled in Covington, Ky. Matt was a historian and professor, so the family made academic moves.
Pat spent his early childhood in Bakersfield, Calif.,, with a year in Argentina, and attended high school in Los Altos, Calif. He chose a career in organic chemistry, earning his B.A. at University of California San Diego and Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin. He met his wife, Kay, at UCSD and they were married in La Jolla in 1975 on the day following graduation. Dual moves (University of Wisconsin, University of California, University of Washington, Medical Univiversity of South Carolina, Washington State University) highlighted their scientific careers. Most recently, Dr. Meier taught chemistry at Spokane Falls Community College. Pat and Kay raised their two children in Seattle, Charleston S.C., and Pullman.
During the past 15 years, Pat became an avid farmer and raised goats and sheep at his beloved Palouse farm. He enjoyed traveling (particularly to Mexico), being a father, visiting friends and family, spending time with his grandson, celebrating the recent birth of his granddaughter, fixing things, volunteering at Lentil Fest, thinking critically, and interacting with diverse community members. He was generous with help and advice, supportive of his family in their career pursuits, and passionate about helping his students achieve their goals. Pat was famous for his unending and quirky sense of humor, which he retained until the end. His journey ended peacefully in Spokane on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, after events initiated by the sudden onset of cardiovascular disease.
Pat was predeceased by his parents and one brother. He is survived by his wife Kathryn Meier (Pullman), son, Adam Meier, and daughter-in-law, Mariel Meier (Atlanta, Ga.), daughter, Andrea Meier (Toronto), three brothers, two grandchildren, and extended family. We are forever thankful for the time and love that we shared and are inspired to emulate Pat’s zest for a life of adventure and service.