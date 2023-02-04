Hans Went, of Pullman, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, after a mercifully brief illness; he was 93.
Born in Bogor, Indonesia, he immigrated to the United States in 1933 with his Dutch-born parents, Frits and Cathrien, and baby sister Anneke. He grew up in Pasadena while his father taught and studied botany at Caltech; their circle of friends embraced Thomas Hunt Morgan, Robert Millikan and Linus Pauling.
Skilled with his hands but thwarted by Frits in becoming a machinist, Hans studied life sciences at Berkeley, earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He married longtime sweetheart Ester van Niel in 1951. Late in the Korean War, he served a brief hitch in the medical lab at Fort Meade, Md. During this time, their first son, Kenneth, was born. Upon his discharge, Hans returned to Berkeley for a zoology Ph.D. under Daniel Mazia, whom he called “the kindest man I ever knew.”
Hans was hired by Washington State University in 1959 and son Eric was born two years later. Favoring students over petri dishes, Hans became a popular teacher in zoology and the Honors Program; students would return years later to sit in on his lectures. He also advised pre-medical and pre-dental students at his office in Morrill Hall. Dispirited by the sudden deaths in 1990 of wife Ester and both his parents, Hans retired early to find new horizons.
He roamed widely across the Western states, seeking back roads and remote hamlets, filling scrapbooks by the dozen with photos, notes and souvenirs. Many of these adventures, plus winters in Rancho Mirage, he shared with his dear friend Eleanor King. Generous, outgoing, a born storyteller, Hans was known at cafes in Paisley, Ore., and Jarbidge, Nev., as well as Pullman and Moscow. His gentle spirit, quick wit and love of beauty touched all who knew him.
He will be sorely missed by sons Ken and Eric, grandchildren Elisabeth and Preston, sister Anneke, niece Madeleine, nephew Jim, and friends too numerous to list. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.