Harlan H. Hill, retired history teacher, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Bishop Place in Pullman where he has resided for the last year. He was 95. A graveside service for Harlan and his late wife, Maizie, will take place in Grand View, Idaho next month.

Harlan was born Sept. 25, 1927, in Los Angeles to George and Rose Hill. He grew up in LA with his younger brother, Richard. Harlan attended John Marshall High School where he graduated in 1945. He was drafted into the U.S. Army near the end of World War II and upon his honorable discharge he had attained the rank of Corporal.

He attended Occidental College in Los Angeles where he completed his Bachelor’s Degree in just three years, graduating in 1950 with a degree in History Education. His first teaching job was in Shafter, Calif., where he met a young English teacher there named Ida May “Maizie” Collett in 1954. They married on Aug. 19, 1955 and, because couples were not allowed to teach in the same school at that time, she began teaching in a different school. He taught History beginning in 1959 at South High School in Bakersfield until retiring in 1990.

