Harlan H. Hill, retired history teacher, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Bishop Place in Pullman where he has resided for the last year. He was 95. A graveside service for Harlan and his late wife, Maizie, will take place in Grand View, Idaho next month.
Harlan was born Sept. 25, 1927, in Los Angeles to George and Rose Hill. He grew up in LA with his younger brother, Richard. Harlan attended John Marshall High School where he graduated in 1945. He was drafted into the U.S. Army near the end of World War II and upon his honorable discharge he had attained the rank of Corporal.
He attended Occidental College in Los Angeles where he completed his Bachelor’s Degree in just three years, graduating in 1950 with a degree in History Education. His first teaching job was in Shafter, Calif., where he met a young English teacher there named Ida May “Maizie” Collett in 1954. They married on Aug. 19, 1955 and, because couples were not allowed to teach in the same school at that time, she began teaching in a different school. He taught History beginning in 1959 at South High School in Bakersfield until retiring in 1990.
Maizie taught until their children were born and then she kept very busy as a homemaker and mother. Both were very dedicated teachers. The Hill family enjoyed many trips to Anaheim where they played at Disneyland during the day and took in a California Angels baseball game in the evening. Because both parents were teaching and the kids were in school, many of their family activities revolved around school activities.
Following his retirement, Harlan and Maizie moved to Eugene, Ore., to be closer to his brother and his family. They moved to Pullman in 1999 where son Frank lives. They enjoyed spending time with their three granddaughters whenever they could. Harlan was a generous caregiver to Maizie in later years until her passing on April 4, 2018.
He is survived by his two sons; Frank Hill, of Pullman, and Matthew (Francine) Hill, of Los Angeles; his three granddaughters of whom he was so proud: Natalie, Emi and Camden “Cami” Hill; as well as by his brother, Richard, of Cottage Grove, Ore.
The family suggests memorials in his honor be made to the Whitman County Humane Society whitmanpets.org. Online condolences may be left at corbeillfuneralhomes.com. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.