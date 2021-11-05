Jerry Berg died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. He was born June 6, 1937, in Pierre, S.D., to Dorothy and Harold “Casey” Berg. During his early years, he and sister Barbara lived in Georgia and Texas before settling in Moscow. There, sister Candy was born.
During his formative years, he was a bit of a rabble-rouser. He enjoyed spending time boxing at the University of Idaho with close friends Jerry Robbins and Robert Beckvold, friendships he held dear to his final days.
He was senior class president of Moscow High School, graduating in 1955. Shortly thereafter, he volunteered for the draft and went into the U.S. Navy. He traveled the world, broadening his views of cultures and people.
He attended Chico State and the University of Idaho, and eventually settled into a career of masonry. He laid brick in many areas of the Pacific Northwest and in Hawaii. He was proud of his work and it stood the test of time. There are many examples of his work in the area, including the addition to the Moscow Public Library and work on the library at Lewis-Clark State College. The family jokes that he may have been the most photographed brick mason in the area, appearing in the Lewiston Tribune and the Daily News (Idahonian) several times.
He and Marilyn Smith were married and had Valerie, Casey and Kjelda. They were later divorced.
Upon retirement, Jerry moved to Sequim, Wash. There he met many wonderful friends and enjoyed regular social gatherings and sharing his homemade wine. Fishing and hunting birds were always fun events.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles and the love of his life, Marilyn Hanson. He is survived by children Valerie (Jake) Cutshall, Casey (Trish) Berg and Kjelda (Jonathan) Berg. Also surviving are his grandchildren Kendra (Devin), Cameron (Courtney), Cassidy Berg, and Morgan and Zachary Cutshall. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara (Bob) Thomas, Candy (Dale) Borror; and two nieces, Colleen Henry and Dr. Darice Henry.
The family would also like to thank Aspen Park for their exceptional care of our father, by people we know and trust.
A celebration of life will be planned for a warm spring day. In memory of Jerry, raise a glass in his honor. Donations in his name may made to the Troy Volunteer Ambulance fund.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.