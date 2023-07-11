Harvey J. Woodford died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the age of 83. He was born in Michigan to Harvey and Virginia Woodford. The family, his parents and two brothers, eventually made their way to Gresham, Ore.
This is where he met and married his wife of 40 years, Judy Stevens. She was turning 16 and he was almost 17. By the ages of 21 and 23 respectively, they had four little kids. Two boys came first, then a girl, with another boy coming in last. Harvey served in the U.S. Navy following the birth of their first child. Times were tough; they were kids raising kids. But with the help of Harvey’s in-laws, they made it work.
Harvey loved taking the family on camping trips and working as a family at Multipor Ski Bowl. Another favorite was going to Rockaway Beach, where his in-laws had a beach-front cabin. Harvey was also able to perfect his skill of welding and was a welder in Portland at Wagner Mining Equipment for several years.
In 1998, two years after Judy passed, Harvey moved to Garfield. It was a hard move, leaving behind his family in the Portland/Vancouver area, which included two sons, their wives and nine grandkids, plus his Good Shepherd Community Church family.
In Garfield, Harvey settled in and helped his daughter and her husband with their small business and two children. In 2000, he fell in love with a local Garfield woman, after she began cutting his hair. Sadly, they divorced after eight years.
In 2014, Harvey moved into Regency Senior Living. This move brought a renewed sense of purpose to Harvey’s life. His humorous side reemerged and he became the life of the party. Harvey would go on outings with other residents and partook in the social events at Regency. Harvey was honored to be given the opportunity to be an “Ambassador,” welcoming new residents, showing them around and helping them get settled in. He was also tasked with raising the U.S. flag outside every morning. Harvey was always up to a little mischief and constantly looked for opportunities to make people laugh. Because of this, he thrived being an ambassador. Harvey was liked and loved by many of the residents and people who came across his path.
Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, his second oldest son, Jerry, and oldest brother Chuck. He is survived by his brother, David Woodford (Shirley), of Hillsboro, Ore., and leaves behind his eldest son, Jeff Woodford, of Seaside, Ore., daughter-in-law Joy Woodford, of Sandy, Ore., daughter Wendy Delzer (Mike), of Pullman, and Rob Woodford (Karen), of Chiloquin, Ore. He has a total 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Good Shepard Community Church in Boring, Ore. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your community hospice program.