Harvey J. Woodford died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the age of 83. He was born in Michigan to Harvey and Virginia Woodford. The family, his parents and two brothers, eventually made their way to Gresham, Ore.

This is where he met and married his wife of 40 years, Judy Stevens. She was turning 16 and he was almost 17. By the ages of 21 and 23 respectively, they had four little kids. Two boys came first, then a girl, with another boy coming in last. Harvey served in the U.S. Navy following the birth of their first child. Times were tough; they were kids raising kids. But with the help of Harvey’s in-laws, they made it work.

Harvey loved taking the family on camping trips and working as a family at Multipor Ski Bowl. Another favorite was going to Rockaway Beach, where his in-laws had a beach-front cabin. Harvey was also able to perfect his skill of welding and was a welder in Portland at Wagner Mining Equipment for several years.

Recommended for you