Herbert Robbins Hinman, former tenured WSU professor in Agricultural Economics, died peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Herb is known to many as “the big guy walking the little dog,” as they faithfully exercised together around the neighborhood. A graduate of WSU himself, after receiving a Ph.D. from Penn State, Herb joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture, working at Cornell University, Washington D.C., and then spending five years in Ghana, West Africa, working with the agricultural extension officers while his wife, Marcia, taught in and soon led the local American school. Receiving an invitation to join the WSU faculty, Herb subsequently spent 28 years as tenured professor before medical reasons force a retirement at age 65.
Herb died four days prior to the 32nd anniversary of his familial kidney transplant in 1989. His new kidney worked until the end but the immunosuppressive agents required to prevent rejection took a toll on his body over the ensuing 30-plus years.
Herb is survived by his wife, Marcia; son Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Cindy; daughter Colleen; grandkids Nala and Xavier; and brothers Parke (Cookie) and Craig (Donna). Known for humorous poems, loving pranks and his persistence in whatever challenges came his way, he was definitely “a character like none other!” and will definitely be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Herb was dearly fond of close family friends Bob and Colleen Harvey.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. today at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pullman. In lieu of flowers, Herb requested donations in his memory to PKD (polycystic kidney disease) Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187, or to the Whitman County Humane Society, P.O. Box 453, Pullman, WA 99163.