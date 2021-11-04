J. “Jack” Bradley Cluff passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the age of 72.
He was born Sept. 10, 1949, in Boise to Verl and Florence Cluff — he was the youngest of five siblings, Verlene, Bob, Deann, Ron and Barbara. The family lived in Idaho City before relocating to Meridian, Idaho. He attended Meridian High School before enlisting into the U.S. Army in 1967 at the age of 17.
Jack served 33 years with the U.S. Government, beginning with his seven years in the Army. He was sent to Vietnam in 1968-69. He worked as a crew chief door gunner on Huey helicopters. Even to this day, he could hear one coming from a mile away and go outside and watch it go by. He was stationed in Fort Huachuca, Ariz., where he started his law enforcement career as a reserve deputy sheriff. His last station was in Alaska.
In 1973, he got hired on to the McNeil Island Federal Penitentiary, located in the Puget Sound southwest of Tacoma. It was called the Alcatraz Island of the northwest. Jack worked there for six years becoming a Lieutenant. He started driving the transport bus down to California, which is where he became involved with the U.S Marshals. They told him he would be a great fit for the job. He was hired on the spot, spending six years in the Seattle office. Jack was one of the deputies who apprehended escaped federal prisoner and convicted Soviet spy, Christopher Boyce, in 1980. His personal gun will be on display in the U.S. Marshal Museum in Fort Smith, Ark.
In 1985, Jack decided to go back to his home state of Idaho and work in the sub-office in Moscow. He received the Director Achievement Award for saving a woman from being crushed by a dumbwaiter. Jack was also involved in Ruby Ridge in Bonners Ferry. He is mentioned in a couple of books about it.
After two attempts, he finally found the love of his life, Judy (Ghiotto) Cluff. They married Nov. 3, 1990, in San Diego. April 7, 1992, his daughter Courtney was born. She filled his heart with all the love in the world. They resided in Moscow until 2013 before moving to Coeur d’Alene.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and all-around outdoorsman. He spent many years hunting with his best buds, Arnie Lorras, Dave Williams, Dan Kraut and John Rugg, in Elk River, Idaho. Thousands of miles were ridden on his ATVs around those mountains. Jack got in one last camping trip and an ATV ride a week before he passed. During the summer, you could find Jack fishing on Lake Coeur d’Alene. He always enjoyed traveling, telling Judy, “Just tell me when and where we’re going.”
Jack is survived by his wife, Judy, and daughter Courtney, of Coeur d’Alene; sisters Deann White, and Barbara (Everett) Wolfe; many nephews and nieces, too many to mention, but know he loved every single one of you. Special thanks to John (Lou) Towne, and Rob (Jan) Cluff, for helping us through it all.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; sister Verlene; brothers Bob and Ron; and daughter Rhonda.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Yates Funeral Home, Hayden Chapel 373 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, ID 83835. If you have any stories or memories, please post them in his guest book at yatesfuneralhomes.com.
The burial will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the VA Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, ID 83714.