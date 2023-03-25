Jack ‘Butch’ Espy

Jack “Butch” Espy, 79, our handsome and amazing Father, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, surrounded by his family at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born April 1, 1943, to Jesse Wallace Espy and Mattie Pearl (Clyde) Espy. He grew up in Potlatch on the family farm with five sisters and five brothers. Their father ran an outfitting business on the Lochsa so they would travel between the two places.

Jack married Patricia Pierce on May 8, 1964, later divorcing in 1982, but not before having three wonderful children, Laurie, Kevin and Tawny. He went on to marry Terry Altman Oct. 1, 1983, and she brought a daughter Dawn and a son David into the relationship. Jack and Terry were just months away from their 39th wedding anniversary.

