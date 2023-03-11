Proverbs 19:22 says, “What is desired in a man is kindness.” Jack Flack was a man known for his kindness. He loved, served and gave generously throughout his life. Jack died Monday, March 6, 2023, surrounded by his family and the sweet caregivers of Hill House Living.
Jack was born Dec. 8, 1937, in Boise, to Damon and Joy (Simmerman) Flack. He grew up on the family dairy farm near Meridian, Idaho, with his older brother, Bill, younger sister, Mary, and his grandpa, Milton Flack, who lived on the farm with them. He came to Moscow to attend the University of Idaho, where he joined Delta Tau Delta fraternity and soon met his beloved Susie Snow. During his college years Jack spent his summers working with survey crews on the Lochsa River.
Jack and Susie were married in Moscow on Sept. 14, 1959. He received his degree in civil engineering in June of 1961, six months after the birth of their first child, Christine. Following graduation, the family moved to LaCrosse, where Jack began working with Susie’s dad, Harold Snow, operating Snow Hereford cattle and wheat ranch. In 1969, Jack and Susie returned to the Moscow area with their additional three children, Todd, Lorna and Andrew, where they built their home and raised their family on Snow Road. Jack worked on Snow Farms with Harold Snow until 1975, and then later with his own son, Todd, until Jack’s retirement in 2005.
Jack served his community as an elder at the Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, as a Director for Crites Moscow Growers, as a Pullman school board member, as a Gideon, and as a host for Shoot to Retrieve dog trials held by the Snake River Gun Dog Association. He was a mentor to a great many young men through long talks, work on the farm, and Bible studies. He gave freely of his resources, generously supporting many ministries, loaning out his vehicles, using his shop to help repair others’ cars, and trying to meet needs wherever he saw them.
Jack was an avid hunter and had many adventures with his closest friends “chasing birds” behind his German Shorthair dogs. He made many friends through the beautiful puppies he raised and trained. He loved his horses and his motorcycles. One of Jack’s favorite activities was taking folks on a motorcycle ride “up to the butte” beyond the house to see the spectacular view of the farmstead and the surrounding gorgeous Palouse landscape.
Jack and Susie were incredible parents. They led a local 4-H club and helped with projects of sheep, steers, rabbits, horses and more through years of fairs and horse shows. They taught all their kids to water ski, snow ski, ride motorcycles and weed the garden. They attended endless baseball games, basketball games, tennis matches and wrestling matches. They literally never missed a child’s activity, and they continued that tradition with their 14 grandchildren.
Jack and Susie were deeply loved by not just their family, but by people they met in every part of their lives. Their generous spirits, warmth and hospitality were legendary. Their home was always full of people: kids, grandkids, friends, neighbors and random people who got lost and stopped in. Time spent there with Jack and Susie was encouraging, fun and often ended with the guests taking home a gift of garden produce, or maybe a Bible.
When Jack lost his beloved wife Susie to cancer five years ago, and Alzheimer’s Dementia took hold, Jack’s core qualities of faith in Jesus Christ, love of family, and a character of peace, joy and gratitude remained. Jack spent his remaining years continuing to build and bless relationships, especially with his children, grandchildren and his precious great grandchildren, who brought him much joy.
Jack’s loss is deeply felt by many, and he will be remembered as a man of deep faith, who lived out the gospel visibly and finished his race well.
Jack is survived by his children: Christine (Greg) Schultz, of Moscow; Todd (Krystal) Flack, of Powell Butte, Ore.; Lorna (Dan) Druffel, of Pullman and Andrew (Laurie) Flack of Valley Ford, Wash. He also leaves 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as his brother, Bill (June) Flack, of Payette, Idaho, and sister Mary (Jerry) Taylor of Eagle, Idaho.
Viewing will be from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, and from 8-11 a.m., Thursday, March 16, at Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Evangelical Free Church, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman. Refreshments and a time of fellowship will follow.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Evangelical Free Church, of Pullman, or Hill House Living, 623 N. Mountain View, in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel, of Moscow, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.