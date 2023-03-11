Jack Flack

Proverbs 19:22 says, “What is desired in a man is kindness.” Jack Flack was a man known for his kindness. He loved, served and gave generously throughout his life. Jack died Monday, March 6, 2023, surrounded by his family and the sweet caregivers of Hill House Living.

Jack was born Dec. 8, 1937, in Boise, to Damon and Joy (Simmerman) Flack. He grew up on the family dairy farm near Meridian, Idaho, with his older brother, Bill, younger sister, Mary, and his grandpa, Milton Flack, who lived on the farm with them. He came to Moscow to attend the University of Idaho, where he joined Delta Tau Delta fraternity and soon met his beloved Susie Snow. During his college years Jack spent his summers working with survey crews on the Lochsa River.

Jack and Susie were married in Moscow on Sept. 14, 1959. He received his degree in civil engineering in June of 1961, six months after the birth of their first child, Christine. Following graduation, the family moved to LaCrosse, where Jack began working with Susie’s dad, Harold Snow, operating Snow Hereford cattle and wheat ranch. In 1969, Jack and Susie returned to the Moscow area with their additional three children, Todd, Lorna and Andrew, where they built their home and raised their family on Snow Road. Jack worked on Snow Farms with Harold Snow until 1975, and then later with his own son, Todd, until Jack’s retirement in 2005.