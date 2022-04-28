Our father, Jack H. Blevins, of Genesee and formerly of Coeur d’Alene, passed away at the age of 87, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Aspen Park Care Facility in Moscow. He had resided and received care there for the last two years of his life.
Jack was born on Aug. 26, 1934, to Joe and Ethel Blevins at the family ranch in Opportunity, Mont., southwest of Anaconda, Mont. Dad talked a lot about growing up at the family ranch, a place that he loved. He talked of spending his days helping to bring in the cattle on horseback, and of cutting and raking hay using only horses; He also spoke fondly of riding and exploring the vast areas around Anaconda. As a young man, Jack went to work at the smelter in Anaconda. It was there that he first became interested in masonry, and later became a bricklayer by trade. His trade kept the family on the move from town to town, following jobs throughout Montana. The Blevins family eventually settled in Moscow in 1969.
Dad loved local motocross race tracks, he enjoyed getting to know the racers and their families; So much so that he was instrumental in creating and helping run the first motocross racetrack at the Fossil Bowl in Clarkia in 1976.
Jack’s hobbies were fly fishing, music, photography and writing. But most of all, he loved working and operating his masonry business.
Jack is survived by his children, all of Moscow: Gayle Anderson (Rod), Doug Blevins (Edie), and Barry Blevins (Denise) who we lost in 2020. In addition, Jack is survived by his younger brother, Bill (Stephanie), of Tucson, Ariz.
No services are planned.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.