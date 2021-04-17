James Douglas Weddell “Jim” died Thursday, April 8, 2021, from pneumonia and other complications related to multiple myeloma and COVID-19. He was 73.
Jim was born July 12, 1947, in Athens, Ga., to Donald and Winifred (Tornblom) Weddell. He left Athens to attend Columbia University in New York City, where he played lightweight football. A newspaper photo of his encounter with police during the Columbia riots of 1968 was influential in public response to those events. After college, he worked with people in recovery from addictions and their families.
He met Bertie Josephson in 1970 and they were married in September 1971. In 1972, they spent a summer near St. Maries and decided to move west so Bertie could go to grad school. They settled in Whitman County, where they raised two children.
Jim received a degree in architecture from WSU in 1979. In 1985, he was the unanimous choice to lead Pullman’s Main Street downtown revitalization project. Following that, Jim joined the Port of Whitman County, where he was assistant manager and then manager until 1996. He then opened his own architecture firm, Constructive Solutions. He had a passion for historic buildings and was responsible for the preservation and restoration of many local historic landmarks, including the Dahmen Barn and Jacobs’ Building in Uniontown, and the Lewis Alumni Centre at WSU. Later, Jim focused on building beautiful, functional housing for people with disabilities, seniors and low-income families.
Jim was a longtime member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, where he hosted an annual “Gospel Music Sunday” as his alter-ego, “Rev. Jim-Bob.” In 2018, the congregation gave him the honorary title of Minister Emeritus.
Jim’s many hobbies engaged his head, hands and heart in multiple ways, from working on hot rod cars to penning a local newspaper column. He loved the outdoors, especially anything on water. He took many canoe, kayak and rafting trips with friends and family around the Northwest, and he and his friend Bob Aberth made several fishing trips to Alaska.
In 2008, Jim was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. Defying expectations, he persevered through two transplants, multiple clinical trials, and many rounds of chemotherapy. He had periods of remission, but the treatment took a toll on his health. In the fall of 2020, complications began to mount, compounded by contracting COVID-19 and experiencing long-term symptoms.
His wife and children were with him when he died, and his sister was able to see him a few weeks before his passing. The family would like to thank Dr. Edward Libby and the many other nurses, doctors, and caregivers who provided support over the years.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Winona. He is survived by his sister Caroline Weddell Landrum, wife Bertie Weddell, and children Wesley (Seattle) and Angelena (Vancouver, Canada) Weddell. His memoir, “Roadcuts through the Heart,” will be published by Deeds Publishing later this year.
A memorial will be planned when it is safe to gather in person. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or your local food bank.