James “Jim” A. Parkes passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at his home in Moscow, in his train shed, right where he was the happiest. Born Sept. 4, 1932, on the literal Main Street of Troy to A.E. and Ethel (Taylor) Parkes, Jim was the second of three children. His older brother Joe and his younger sister Sally completed the family.

Jim spent the first 12 years of his life living in Troy where his dad was the town barber and his mother a homemaker. When Jim wasn’t getting into mischief in Troy, he could be found at his grandma Taylor’s house in the Bear Creek area of Deary. Many a day was spent playing on the farm, riding the rails and just plain getting himself into trouble.

The family moved to Deakin Street, in Moscow, during Jim’s junior high school years. Many a story abound from his time on Deakin Street as the house location was on the University of Idaho campus across from The Perch. Never one to stay idle, Jim partook in multiple before- and after-school jobs, built friendships that would last a lifetime, and of course dabbled in lots and lots of mischief in Moscow. After all the antics that Jim pulled in high school, the school principal was finally able to hand Jim his high school diploma in 1952.

