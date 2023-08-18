James “Jim” A. Parkes passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at his home in Moscow, in his train shed, right where he was the happiest. Born Sept. 4, 1932, on the literal Main Street of Troy to A.E. and Ethel (Taylor) Parkes, Jim was the second of three children. His older brother Joe and his younger sister Sally completed the family.
Jim spent the first 12 years of his life living in Troy where his dad was the town barber and his mother a homemaker. When Jim wasn’t getting into mischief in Troy, he could be found at his grandma Taylor’s house in the Bear Creek area of Deary. Many a day was spent playing on the farm, riding the rails and just plain getting himself into trouble.
The family moved to Deakin Street, in Moscow, during Jim’s junior high school years. Many a story abound from his time on Deakin Street as the house location was on the University of Idaho campus across from The Perch. Never one to stay idle, Jim partook in multiple before- and after-school jobs, built friendships that would last a lifetime, and of course dabbled in lots and lots of mischief in Moscow. After all the antics that Jim pulled in high school, the school principal was finally able to hand Jim his high school diploma in 1952.
Following high school, Jim was drafted into the U.S. Army where he proudly served his country in the Korean War. Upon his return to Moscow, Jim met Donna Brink and they were married on Sept. 13, 1958, in Coeur d’Alene. After finding and marrying the love of his life, Jim enrolled in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers apprenticeship program, where he became a journeyman electrician. He was a 65-year member of the IBEW. Jim worked as a journeyman electrician at Dworshak, Lower Granite, Little Goose and Boundary Dams. Having acquired security clearance during his Army days allowed him to work at Hanford on the nuclear reactor for several years.
Although working as an electrician required travel throughout the Northwest, Jim felt a strong connection to his Palouse roots and raised his family, uninterrupted, in Moscow. Every weekend was packed full of adventure either at the lake, snowmobiling in the winter, or camping with his family.
This adventurous spirit permeated every aspect of Jim’s life, including his love for cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles. Whether it was riding his Harley over the bank roof on Main Street in Moscow or traversing his side by side in the beautiful mountains of Idaho, Jim created adventure in every day of his life. Jim never met a stranger, never let the truth get in the way of a good story and was the “ultimate bull----er!”
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 60 years, Donna, and his granddaughter Sarah; his brother Joe and his sister Sally. He is lovingly survived by his children: Kelly (Dan) Smith of Las Vegas, Sue (Neal) Gernert of Athol, Idaho, and Audrey Morgan (Jim) of Moscow; grandchildren: Angela (Mathew) Helmke, Moscow; Jason (Aujsha) Largent, Beaverton, Ore.; Tyson (Christy) Gernert, Post Falls; Justin (Nicole) Gernert, Post Falls; Cody (Michelle) Morgan, Moscow; Colton Morgan (Elissa), Brighton, Colo.; MacKenzie Smith, Las Vegas, and Shannon Smith Las Vegas; and great-grandchildren: Jacob, Chesney, Sailor, Trader, Kamiah, Isaiah, Shawna, Alyssa, Brenden, Ethan and Jade Philomena.
A celebration of a life well lived will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the Eagles Lodge, 123 North Main St., Moscow.