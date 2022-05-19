James Taylor Alexander

James Alexander, 46, of Wolf Point, Mont., died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Billings, Mont., after a brief illness. He was attended by his aunt, Feryl Greufe, and his mother. He was born Nov. 21, 1975, to Orin C. and Suzanne Greufe Alexander in Williston, N.D. He grew up in Poplar, Mont., and Lewiston. Later, he was reunited with his biological father’s family in Box Elder, Mont., including the Alexanders, Dennys, Daychilds and Windy Boys.
He married Cassie Gibbs, and they had a son, Alec. He remarried Alana Spotted Wolf. Their children include Bayzel and Ryan Alexander, and Courtney Spotted Wolf. A daughter, Natalie Rose, and a nephew, Ryan Russell, died in childhood. He is survived by his grandmother, Myrna Greufe; his mother, Suzanne (Courtney) Smith; brothers Orin T. and Ryan; a sister, Rose Clevenger (T.J.); nieces Shontel Shaw, Adreanna Alexander, Grace and Sandra Clevenger, and Chelsea and Tina Belle Alexander; nephew Isaiah Alexander; and a large extended family of cousins, uncles and aunts.
James had a strong — if slightly devious — sense of humor and he was generous to his friends. He enjoyed Native American crafts. He will be missed.
Funeral services will take place in Poplar, Mont., through Clayton Stevenson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made at a local food bank or RiverStone Hospice of Billings.