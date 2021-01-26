I was born March 26, 1944, to Donald and Maxine Fullager Allen in Spokane. My life has been like so many other people, filled with happiness and joy but my share of shame. I will not dwell upon the latter and know our good God won’t either.
My first marriage ended in divorce but I had a wonderful son, Sean Reagan Pitkin (Kimberley), of Juliaetta. Then I was married to a patient, loving man, Wayne Pitkin, Dec. 13, 1969. He adopted Sean as his son. We were soon blessed with a son, Stacy Wayne Pitkin (Jennifer), of Spokane Valley, Wash., and a daughter, Kaci Christine Neely, of Post Falls, Idaho. I also leave behind grandchildren Patrick Chandler, Deven Ballard, Kendra Pitkin, Krista Pitkin, my beloved brother, Jeffrey Allen (Teresa), of Clarkston, sister-in-law Donna Allen, of Lewiston, and cousin Nancy Plant, of Arles, Mont. I was preceded in death by husband Wayne, parents, sister Donna Knudson and brother Langley Allen.
While in Moscow, I was employed by the Moscow School District as a teacher’s aide at John Russell Elementary and enjoyed the staff and students so much, but decided to move to the University of Idaho’s then-called News Bureau. A year later, I moved over to the Department of Plant, Soils and Entomological Sciences and worked with fabulous people there for almost 16 years and finally mastered saying entomological. I later transferred to the College of Natural Resources in the Department of Forest Products for another 10 years. All co-workers, staff, faculty and students were like a family, not a workplace, so it was a great career for me.
I have made so many wonderful friends from not only Moscow but around the world who have made a real impression on me and really blessed my life. I wish I could thank them all in person, but then I’d cry.
On Nov. 30, 2020, I was diagnosed with cancer of the brain, lung and lymph nodes. They gave me 4-5 months. I thought, what else can you do but share smiles and love (not viruses though), so I planned to go with a smile and make people wonder what I was thinking at the time.
I love flowers but instead would ask any remembrances be sent to one of my favorite colleges for scholarships to support students at the University of Idaho or a contribution of your choice.
I have requested there be no funeral. I want to be remembered as I was (only the good though). Thank you to my family and friends for always being there. Love you all.
Jan passed peacefully Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her home in Moscow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.