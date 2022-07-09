Jeanene Annest

Bonnie Jeanene Slatter Annest, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Coeur d’Alene. Jeanene was born in Filer, Idaho, on April 27, 1933.
She is survived by her son, James Annest, of Harvard, and daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Robert Colvin, of Coeur d’Alene. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and was preceded in death by a son and a daughter.
Jeanene was a graduate of Idaho State University, where she received her Bachelor of Art in education in 1967. She went on to teach high school and later became a home extension agent in Lincoln County, in southern Idaho. Jeanene lived in Moscow and Pullman in the early 1980s, where she worked for fraternities and sororities on the campuses of University of Idaho and Washington State University. In the late 1980s, through much planning and hard work, she established her own “homestead” in Harvard, a place she called home for the rest of her life.
There, she enjoyed her business of breeding, selling and boarding Dobermans. She took great pride in the dogs she raised and had many friendships from the great people who bought her puppies.
A family memorial will be held in early August in Filer, near her mother’s eternal resting place.