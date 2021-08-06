Jimmy Nichols McMurry passed from this life into glory Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
He is survived by his son James and perhaps another son. He was preceded in death by three sisters, one brother and one son.
James arrived in Moscow homeless and friendless about 14 years ago. He came beat up, sick, abused, used, burned, abandoned, addicted, kidnapped, robbed and otherwise discarded by an unforgiving world. Even so, he was grateful, generous, joyful and faithful.
His story begins as the tragedy of a hurting child becoming a wasted man and ends with a man redeemed by His Heavenly Father. God Almighty reached down, called James, indwelled him by the Holy Spirit, made him an heir to the throne of an eternal kingdom, a brother of the Lord Jesus, a son to the eternal Father, a royal priest, and an ambassador of the Heavenly Jerusalem. God loved him, and we loved him too.
We’ll miss you, Mr. James. We’ll miss your particular tastes — large iced caramel mochas from McDonald’s, Taco Bell tacos supreme, cheeseburgers with no mustard from A&W, Hot Pockets, gallons of Dr. Pepper, and Little Debbie Star Crunch cookies. You loved your two cats, Garrett and Smoky; your plants; your neighbors; kung fu movies; windmills; bridges; your friends; Christian radio; and Jesus. We’ll miss your twinkling eyes, your readiness to serve, your prayers, your exuberance for this fragile life. You were a patriot of your country, a fisherman, a gardener and a friend.
We were blessed to know you, to be loved by you, and to care for you until the end.
Your body, once ravaged, is now imperishable. Your sins are forgiven. Your joy has been made complete.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bridge Bible Fellowship with a reception following.