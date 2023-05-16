JoAnn Slade Evans

JoAnn Evans, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Lewiston, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 23, 1945, in Moscow, to Norma Headrick and Eugene Slade. She joined brother Bruce, then younger brother Jimmy completed the family.

After graduating from Moscow High School, JoAnn received a full-ride scholarship offer from the Julliard School in New York City, but instead chose the University of Idaho, graduating in 1968 with a degree in music. First, she taught music in Genesee schools, then left for Las Vegas to play her horns with several famous musicians, like Ike and Tina Turner.

JoAnn was full of energy and liked to move around and live in new places. JoAnn was active in the community, serving as president of the Moscow Rotary Club, the Gritman Foundation as treasurer and served on the St. Mary’s School Foundation. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron, the Order of Aramath. JoAnn worked for Edward D. Jones as a financial advisor in the Midwest, then returned to Moscow where she married Hal Evans. She lived each day with joy and enthusiasm, using that energy to give back to many groups and organizations. She became a financial advisor for D. A. Davidson in 1998, retiring in 2012.

