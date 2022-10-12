JoDean Moore, longtime Moscow resident, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Lewiston North of Cascadia. She was 87.
JoDean Moore was born May 26, 1935, at Harper, Kan., to Earl H. and Ethel Mae Bain Moore. She grew up there, graduating from high school at Harper. She then enrolled at Phillip’s University at Enid, Okla., graduating with a Bachelor of Science. She taught at Jefferson High School in the Denver area for four years. She attended night and summer school and in 1963 obtained her master’s degree from Colorado University at Boulder, Colo. She moved to California and taught physical education and science at Palo Alto for 15 years.
She came to Moscow in 1976, where she accepted a position with University of Idaho, where she taught kinesiology, coached field hockey and women’s track and field, and served as assistant athletic director under Kathy Clark. She also taught team sports in the physical education program as well as individual sports.
She retired from UI in 1981, returned to school at UI toward a degree in accounting and accepted a position at Washington State University in governmental accounting in the controller’s office from 1983 to 2000.
She enjoyed traveling and had visited all 50 states and seven other countries. JoDean served as the president of the Moscow Meals on Wheels for several years.
She is survived by a sister, Sue Ann Hutton, of Arvada, Colo., and a host of friends in the Moscow area since moving here in 1976.
At her request, no services will be held and memorials are suggested to the Moscow Volunteer Ambulance Fund.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.