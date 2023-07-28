April 9, 1926 — July 25, 2023

Joe Henderson, a lifelong Colfax resident and business owner, proud member of the Plymouth Congregational Church, and beloved brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023. He was 97 years old. A public viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 30. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Colfax.

Joe was born April 9, 1926, in Omak, Wash., to parents Roscoe and Ruth Henderson. Two weeks later, the Colfax natives returned home, where Joe and brothers Don and Mike, and sister Pat, grew up.

