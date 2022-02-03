John Simpson Yates died suddenly Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Pullman when he was starting his day. John’s family was unprepared for this unexpected loss and the void left in their lives since is enormous. John was loved by everyone who met him; he was a fantastic brother, son, uncle, best friend and supporter of so many more. No matter the circumstance, one always left with a sense that John knew you and cared.
John traveled the world from birth. He was born Nov. 8, 1967, with his twin sister, to the sound of drums in Malawi, and lived with his diplomatic family in India, Turkey and several African countries. He received his Washington State University degree in 1993 with a B.A. in foreign languages and literature; and he was fluent in French and Spanish. He worked as an ESL teacher in Korea and Thailand, physical education teacher in Kinshasa Zaire, freelance Associated Press journalist, and general manager of international security teams in West Africa and Madagascar before returning to Pullman permanently.
John was an intelligent man with a generous spirit and a great sense of humor. With keen insight, he was always ready to discuss world politics, sports, the latest book/article he read, or simply to talk about your day. John was an athlete, lettering in high school football, a master scuba diver, a solo skydiver and a jujitsu master. Every remembrance of John includes his compassion, his humor, his championing of WSU sports, his perpetual coffee or Pepsi, and his intellect. A great light has gone out in the world with John’s passing. He will be deeply missed.
John was predeceased by his mother, Peggy Simpson Yates; brother, Paul Marion Yates; and brother-in-law, Raymond Waiman Lau. He is survived by his father, John M. Yates; stepmother, Mary Carlin Yates; sister, Katie Yates, and family; brother, Greg Yates; and twin sister, Maureen Yates, and daughter. John also leaves behind his partner of many years, Debra Pastore, and kitty, Ginger.
A celebration of life will be held this summer, likely in one of John’s favorite places — Priest Lake, Idaho, and/or Pullman.
Memorial gifts may be made to the John Simpson Yates Memorial Fund c/o Washington State University Foundation, P.O. Box 641925, Pullman, WA 99164-1925; or online at foundation.wsu.edu/give and select the John Simpson Yates Memorial Fund.
“Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy.” — Eskimo proverb.