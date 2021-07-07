Joseph A. R. Cox, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was 88.
Although born in California, his ties to Washington state were longstanding. His grandfather was one of the oldest pioneers of Klickitat County, settling there in 1863.
Mr. Cox graduated from Lakeside High School (Seattle), Stanford University (B.S.), and did graduate work in biology (A.B.D.) at the University of California at Berkley. In 1956, he was drafted into the Army, serving at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah until his discharge from active duty in 1958. While in the Army, he was part of the Scientific and Professional Personnel group.
Mr. Cox was a beautiful snow skier and also loved boating with his wife in Puget Sound and camping with his family in the Pacific Northwest. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marie; five daughters and one son; and seven grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass took place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church June 25, 2021. Interment at Pullman City Cemetery followed. Kimball Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.