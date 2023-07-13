Joseph James Ulliman

Joseph James Ulliman, 87, was Barb’s blue-eyed cowboy. He began his life as the first of seven siblings born to Joseph and Iola “Tunney” (née Roth) Ulliman in Springfield, Ohio on July 19, 1935. He spent his growing up years in Springfield. Like most young boys of that generation, he delivered newspapers, was an altar server and played sandlot baseball. He graduated from Catholic Central High School where he played basketball and football. (He also hand dug graves by light of a lantern.) After graduation he attended University of Dayton and joined ROTC to help pay his way. College summers found him working on trail crews in the Sawtooth Mountains and Glacier National Park.

While fulfilling his initial U.S. Army requirements, Joe corresponded with Barb, who he met in Glacier National Park. Discussion of travel in Europe and Germany encouraged him to re-enlist but not before he married Barb. Joe served in the artillery – the big guns/Howitzers. They spent almost three years in Ansbach, Germany (near Nuremberg). During this time, he was promoted to captain, they adopted a dachshund, and had two daughters, Kathy and Anne. After three years he requested to leave the Army but was obligated to serve another year, this time at Fort Carson, Colo., where his son Mark was born. Joe was scheduled to go to Vietnam but fate intervened and his second request to be released from duty was approved by a civilian at Fifth Army headquarters.

During the tour in Germany, Joe was an aerial observer, which led to his interest in aerial photography and remote sensing. Once he was released from active duty the family moved to the Twin Cities where the University of Minnesota had given him the best exchange for his past credits. There he earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in Forest Management.

