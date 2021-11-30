Joyce Yvonne (Del Franco) Ulibarri, Pullman homemaker, beloved sister, mother and grandmother, passed away at her home Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. She was 89 years old. Leslie Hinderer was her devoted caretaker during her years of struggle with classic dementia.
A rosary and funeral Mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman. The rosary was prayed Monday. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 7:15 a.m. today. Her funeral Mass will be live-streamed. Rite of commitment and burial will follow at the IOOF Cemetery.
Joyce was born May 13, 1932, in Los Angeles to Joseph and Eva Redondo Del Franco. She grew up in L.A. with her two younger sisters. Joyce graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor of Science in immunology. She met Gilbert Ulibarri while carpooling to UCLA, and they were married June 18, 1955. They had been married for 44 years when Gilbert passed away. After marrying, Joyce worked as a bio-immunology technician. Five years later, she retired in order to be a homemaker and mother to their two daughters.
Their family enjoyed trips to Lake Pend Oreille for fishing and quality outdoor time. Joyce especially loved collecting rocks. Her motto was “bigger is better.” The Ulibarris fell in love with this area and its beauty. Back home in California, their life was full of close-knit happy family times. She was an active Band Booster while the girls were in the Neff High School band. Gilbert was a principal in the NLMSD, and Joyce supported him in all his endeavors. She was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. Joyce also enjoyed knitting and sewing. She created many beautiful sweaters and dresses for her girls. She assisted Gilbert in creating elaborate stained glass panels. On Feb. 17, 2000, she came to Pullman to visit her first grandchildren, born Feb. 1, 2000, and never went back to California. She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Ulibarri, of Pullman, and Tamara Amatucci, of Edgewood, N.M.; five grandchildren, Gilbert Oaks, Sara Ulibarri, Gillian Oaks, Rose Amatucci and Grace Amatucci; and by her sister, Dorothy Rothe, of Las Vegas. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert, and by her youngest sister, Patty Maldenado.
The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online guest book is at kimballfh.com.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.