Judith Fuller-Cunningham

Oct. 12, 1945 - Thursday, March 17, 2022
I honor my mama, Judith, today in this announcement of her passing. Judith was known as Judi to her friends, of which she had many.
Judi was born in Vallejo, Calif., to Albert and Josephine Fuller, both from Kansas. Judi lost her mama at the tender age of 10 and always told us that it was one of the toughest things she had to endure — her life without her mother.
After high school, Judi married Doug Glenn and had three boys, Anthony, Michael and Robert Glenn.
She divorced Doug Glenn and married my father, Michael Cunningham, and gave birth to me in 1977. They had a very abusive relationship and divorced after having to be rescued from my dad in 1997.
Judi lived the rest of her days in happiness with her husband, David Hudson. They committed themselves to one another in 2007 in a beautiful commitment ceremony surrounded by friends, family and chosen family.
Judi was a spitfire. She told it like it was and called out any BS she saw. Judi was a staunch supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community. She adopted many “kids” who were abandoned by their own families because of the way they are. She frequented Pride celebrations and drag shows. She was lucky enough to get to see Elton John perform on two separate occasions. She was so much fun and she will forever be my Queen Mother.
Judi was preceded in death by her mother, father and nephew. She leaves behind her husband, David Hudson; mother-in-law, Lorraine Hudson, the matriarch of the Hudson family; son-in-law, Matthew, and the Trana Family; brother Robert Glenn and his wife, Mickey; nieces Jennifer, Katie, Heather, Shari, Lexi, Christine Caryn and nephew Bruce; sons Anthony, Michael, Robert and son-in-law Jaired; her daughter, Tina, will miss her very much, as will the Cunningham side of the family. She absolutely loved her daughters-in-law, both named Robin. Judi was blessed with many grandchildren: Stephanie, Crystal, Samantha, Cheyenne, Moe and Sam. She felt lucky to have met and loved great-grandchildren in her lifetime: Tatum, Cash, Kya and Xander. Her LGBTQIA+ family and The TabiKat family will miss her very much.
Judi never knew a stranger. They were just friends she hadn’t met yet. The loss is great and she will forever be missed by her family, friends and chosen family.