Judy Irene Heath

Judy Irene Heath, 66, passed away peacefully Friday, June 23, 2023, at her home in Deary, with her husband, Mike by her side.

Judy was born Oct. 5, 1956, in Moscow at Gritman Medical Center to Bernie and Betty Dahl. She grew up in Troy and Elk River and graduated from Elk River High School in 1974. Right after high school, she and Mike Heath were engaged and then married at the Church of the Nazarene in Troy on Nov. 23, 1974.

They made their home in Troy where they had two sons, Jason and Aaron. They had another son, Travis, after moving to Tahoka, Texas in 1982.

