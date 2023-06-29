Judy Irene Heath, 66, passed away peacefully Friday, June 23, 2023, at her home in Deary, with her husband, Mike by her side.
Judy was born Oct. 5, 1956, in Moscow at Gritman Medical Center to Bernie and Betty Dahl. She grew up in Troy and Elk River and graduated from Elk River High School in 1974. Right after high school, she and Mike Heath were engaged and then married at the Church of the Nazarene in Troy on Nov. 23, 1974.
They made their home in Troy where they had two sons, Jason and Aaron. They had another son, Travis, after moving to Tahoka, Texas in 1982.
The family moved back to Troy in 1990 and then in 1993 moved to Alaska, splitting their time in Barrow, Petersburg and Nome. She loved to spend time out on the ocean in their boat fishing for halibut and salmon, as well as putting out crab pots. She spent her days working as a secretary in the elementary school and often found time in the evenings to play board games with family and friends.
After her husband’s retirement they moved to Deary to be closer to their kids and grandchildren. Judy became the Deary City Clerk and enjoyed working with the community. Judy was a huge part of her grandchildren’s lives and attended most of their events and activities. She created many lasting memories with her grandchildren. Some of their favorites are making Christmas cookies, having hot chocolate and smores at camp. Judy absolutely loved camping and was always the first to start up rounds of Scrabble, cribbage and card games.
Judy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Mike Heath; her sons, Jason (Heidi) Heath of Troy and Travis (Kami) Heath of Troy, daughter-in-law Jennifer Heath of Deary; grandchildren, Colten, Hanna, Graci, Tyler, Aiden, Bryce, Cooper and Courtney; sisters, Becky Pierson of Rantoul, Ill., and Dawn Tillson of Deary and brother Tom (Jaimie) Dahl of Oakesdale, Wash.
Judy was preceded in death by her son Aaron Heath and her parents Bernie and Betty Dahl.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Three Pines Cemetery in Elk River. A dinner will follow at the Deary Community Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Foundation, in honor of her son Aaron. als.org.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.