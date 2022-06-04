Born Dec. 21, 1979, in San Francisco to Patricia (Horn) Stark and Dennis Horn, Justin Gregory Horn, 42, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home in West Allis, Wis.
Justin lived in California, Massachusetts, Idaho, England, Alaska, New Zealand, Mexico and Wisconsin.
Justin earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts in philosophy, both at the University of Idaho. He also did graduate work at the University of Auckland in New Zealand.
Justin was married to Myriam Albor on Nov. 19, 2016, in Bernal, Mexico. At the time of his death, he was employed by Stark Pavement.
Justin had many accomplishments in his short life. He represented the state of Idaho twice in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., in 1991 and 1992. He placed fourth in the world in the Odyssey of the Mind competition in 1992. He was the president of Moscow High School Student Body in the 1996-97 and 1997-98 school years. Justin was the solo vocalist winner at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in 1998. He was a performer and soloist in jazz choirs I and II for more than a dozen years. He became the director of jazz choir III from 2004-06. He was a member of UI’s The Hamptones and a composer and performer for Dancers Drummers Dreamers. He was chosen as the Alaska Tour Guide of the Season, 2007-08. He performed with Bobby McFerrin at the 2008 Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.
He was the playwright, director, composer and a performer in “FOOD COURT!: The Musical,” as well as a plawright for “Paris of the Pacific.” He was awarded the University of Idaho Alumni Award for Excellence in 2010, and was president of University of Idaho Graduate and Professional Student Association (GPSA) in 2010. He composed, wrote lyrics for, was the lead vocalist for and was a co-producer of “Hornology.” He was the cocreator of the reddit.com/r/infinitypool subreddit, avid member of GME community and author of influential DD (Due Diligence) “THE INFINITY POOL: naming a theoretical posit for endgame and post-squeeze considerations.”
Some of our favorite less traditional accomplishments include, but are not limited to: Totaling the family Audi with a croquet mallet while yelling “I have the power” with his younger brother, Christian; shocking his classmates during the Mr. MHS competition by ripping off his tear-away pants to reveal a Speedo; employing guerilla imperialism on behalf of our neighbors to the north by claiming various landmarks in Moscow for Canada; codiscovering Alaskalibur, a lost trident (of Atlantis?) on the shores of Alaska; and being purchased at a dollar store as part of an elaborate and hilarious marriage proposal.
Those fortunate enough to have the experience of having known Justin will mourn him deeply. They will remember a free-spirited, creative, intelligent, witty, kind and encouraging person who was legendary in his own time … which was frequently late. Justin’s enthusiasm and energy went with him everywhere and was something you felt as soon as he walked into the room.
No matter who you were or what was on your mind, Justin would always welcome you with a burly hug, a genuine smile and, somehow, always leave you feeling better than you did when you first saw him. He had an innate ability to connect with those around him. It didn’t matter what walk of life you were from — Justin had room in his heart for everyone.
Justin’s first passion was music. He was heavily influenced by his loving grandmother, Dorothy Proud, whom he lived with during high school. Justin’s love of music included composition, arrangement, and especially performance. Justin loved to sing in choirs, jazz bands, karaoke, and any and every other opportunity that presented itself, including 19 consecutive UI Christmas Concerts. He was greatly influenced and mentored by two amazing UI professors: Dan Bukvich (music) and Michael O’Rourke (philosophy).
If there’s anything positive about this tragic loss to all of us, it is that his spirit lives on in the hearts of all of those who have survived him, as they reflect on the positive impact Justin made on each of their lives. Justin was truly influential and inspirational to a large online community dedicated in their commitment to the GME stock, reddit.com/r/Superstonk, in part because of his own donation efforts of food and thank-you cards to local retail Gamestop locations.
Justin is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Horn (May 2016). Justin is survived by his wife, Myriam Albor, and their 3-year-old daughter, Maia; his mother, Patricia (Don) Stark; six brothers, Christian Horn, Brendan Horn, Colin Horn, Jedidiah Proud, Darrin Horn and Kevin Horn; stepbrother, Paul Krizan; and stepsister, Julie Krizan. These people, coupled with countless friends and relatives across the country and across the world, feel a hole in their hearts today as they mourn Justin’s passing.
We are all deeply saddened by his passing, but we all rejoice in his life and are thankful for the way in which he made the world a better place. Funeral arrangements are being made by the Church and Chapel Funeral Home in Brookfield, Wis.
Thank you to all his thousands of friends and family who have reached out to offer their support and condolences. Please leave your own stories of remembrance on Justin or Patricia’s Facebook pages, so we can include them in his celebration of life services.
Multiple celebration of life services will be held in Justin’s honor.
Main services for all friends and family who are able to attend will be held 4 p.m. to midnight (CT), July 16, 2022, at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company, 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee. For further information, please see the official event website at eventbrite.com/e/355443289447.
A smaller celebration for those close to him in the Pacific Northwest will be held 2-5 p.m. (PST), at Maialina Pizzeria Napoletana 602 S. Main St., Moscow. For further information, please see the official event website at eventbrite.com/e/355510650927.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Justin Horn Memorial and Maia Horn Education Fund at gofundme.com/f/justin-horn-memorial-maia-horn-education-fund.