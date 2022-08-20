Kathy Snyder

Kathy (Zakarison) Snyder, 63, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Colorado.
Kathy was born April 3, 1959, to Cliff and Ann Zakarison. As a young girl growing up in Pullman, she participated in 4-H, working with horses, sheep and cows. Kathy graduated from Pullman High School in 1977.
She enjoyed snow skiing and riding horses throughout her life.
She attended Western Washington University after high school, where she studied graphic design and then moved to Colorado to pursue her graphic arts career and ended up making Colorado her home, while still enjoying her horses, especially Appaloosas.
She enjoyed scuba diving and was a certified diver. She was very accomplished, looking through the lenses of her camera and created many beautiful pictures and projects with the photos she took.
While in Denver, Kathy made a career change and attended Denver Paralegal Institute. She later needed to give up her love for the “horse life” because of the number of accidents and injuries over time. Kathy met Ken Snyder, of Denver, on a blind date in 2004 and they were married July 23, 2005 in Pullman. She became a rescue-level diver after meeting Ken and together they dove in Hawaii, Mexico and Fiji. Living in Colorado, they enjoyed four-wheeling all over Colorado and Utah, going to Moab almost every fall to four-wheel in the desert with friends. They frequently enjoyed driving around in the summer months with the top off of her jeep for some eight years. Together, they also enjoyed many water sports and traveled to many lakes in Colorado to ski with friends. Kathy was very “crafty” and enjoyed DIY home improvements. She had a green thumb and enjoyed her beautiful flowers and plants in their yard. Kathy also enjoyed yoga.
Kathy and Ken spent 17 wonderful years together, before Kathy lost her 18-month battle with cancer. In addition to her husband, Ken, Kathy is survived by her father, Cliff Zakarison, of Pullman, and her brother, Kevin (Sandy) Zakarison, of Pullman. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Zakarison.
Kathy will be laid to rest at the Cheyenne Wyoming Veterans Cemetery, Hildreth Road, Cheyenne, Wyo., and a gathering for friends and classmates is tentatively being planned for October 2022 in Pullman.