Kelley Ann Hyta passed away peacefully with her family around her Friday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Portland, Ore., at the age of 41.
She was born Dec. 19, 1979, in Silverton, Idaho, to Mindy Espinosa and Chris Hyta. She attended Moscow High School and graduated in 1998. Kelley received her Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in arts and letters.
On July 19, 2017, Kelley was married to Nick Mosley.
Kelley’s love for life, infectious laugh and sense of humor touched the lives of countless friends throughout her life. She knew how to have fun. Her love for animals was well-known, beginning at a young age. She owned cats, dogs, and as a preschooler, an imaginary horse named King.
Kelley is survived by her husband, Nick; her mother and step father, Mindy and Al Espinosa; step brother, Michael (Amanda); and two nephews she adored, Quinn and Eliot. She is further survived by other relatives in the northern Washington state area and California, as well as many friends.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local animal rescue shelter would be appreciated. A memorial service for Kelley Hyta will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Omega Funeral and Cremation, 223 SE 122nd Ave., Portland, Ore. Pastor John Bennett of Temple Baptist Church will officiate.