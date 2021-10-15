Kelvin Wayne Riebold, 61 years young, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home in Garfield. His gift of B.S. and quick wit will be missed.
Kelvin was born May 31, 1960, to Jacob and Jeannette Riebold in Lewiston. He was the eighth of 10 children. Jokingly, the eighth reason to buy a television. He attended school in Clarkston, and Garfield, graduating from Garfield. He was so proud of setting an unbroken record in high school running the 70-yard dash in the Whitman County track meet. The fact that they don’t do that race anymore is moot.
Kelvin spent most of his life “the cowboy way.” He worked for several farmers on the Palouse and surrounding areas; many of those years were enjoyed working alongside his brothers. He spent 16 years working for Archie George as a mounted guide and running a pack string for hunting camps and clients seeking the adventure of trail rides and camping throughout the mountains outside Elk City. He was a cowboy of all trades, from building log homes in Oregon and steel-framed houses in Arizona; to working on a dude ranch in Wyoming, leading guided trail rides at Trail Town just outside of Spokane; and as a hand on a feedlot in Connell. After many years of rough work, Kelvin made his Hollywood debut as an extra in “The Last Champion,” filmed in Garfield. When talking of the variety of his career, Kelvin would let out a quick laugh and say, “I even worked for the circus once,” although his family and closest friends knew this was just one day of tearing down the passing-through carnival.
After medical conditions forced Kelvin into retirement, his newfound hobby included attending every Clints and Lam auction where he would collect many “treasures” that Gary couldn’t force on anyone else, many of which were resold from storage during town yard sales. His storage earned the name Mr. Haney’s Junk & Antique store by family and friends.
He loved auctions, sales, and (most) people. Kelvin was not blessed with children, but he was a kid magnet to any and all. No matter how loud his bark or growl was, all kids still wanted to pester and make faces with the ol’ cowboy.
Kelvin will be remembered for many things, including his well-loved and easily recognizable cowboy hat, his humor and way of painting memories into the minds of anyone who would listen, his many “Kelvin-isms” or bumper-sticker comebacks and not giving a damn of what others thought of him, his love for fishing, and knowledge of any and every fishing hole in the state of Idaho.
He is survived by nine siblings, Orrin (Jane) Riebold of Deary, Stanley (Kay) Riebold of Endicott, Wash., Timothy (Shirley) Riebold of Potlach, Lorna (Mike) Hammond of Culdesac, Bonnie Riebold of Garfield, Dixie VanLeuven of Lewiston, Douglas (Scarlett) Riebold of Deer Park, Wash., Thomas (Susan) Riebold of Colfax, Linda (Scott) Becker of Uniontown, and a whole bunch of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law/friend/drinking and fishing partner Rian VanLeuven, and his favorite “old yellow horse,” Ol’ Sam.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the American Legion Post No. 24 in Garfield. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations of moonshine (just kidding… well, mostly). In all seriousness, please make donations to a charity of your choice in Kelvin’s memory.
